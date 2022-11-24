Robin Wright Settles Divorce From Ex Clément Giraudet, Awarded 'House Of Card' Residuals, 2 Homes & Her 2017 BMW
Robin Wright and her now ex-husband Clément Giraudet have settled their divorce and the actress walked away with quite a bit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, both Robin and her ex agreed not to seek spousal support from the other. They also agreed they would not seek support in the future.
Robin was awarded her clothing, jewelry, and other personal effects. She also walked away with all assets in her name or a trust established by a third party.
She will keep a home in Santa Monica, a home in New York, her 2017 BMW 340i, all furnishing and artwork in her possession, and all intangible assets relating to her career as an actor and producer.
Further, she will keep all royalties and residuals owed to her from her acting or producing work. Any House of Cards money from Netflix will be hers solely.
She will also keep all her awards
Clément was awarded all his personal belongings, a home in France, a 2015 Range Rover and a 2015 Land Rover. He will also walk away with a second property in Paros and all furnishings in his possession.
Both parties agreed to pay their own attorney fees.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in September, Robin filed for divorce from Clément in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The actress and the former fashion exec were together for 4 years. They first started dating in 2017 and married the following year.
Robin listed the date of separation as July 31, 2022.
The reason for the split was listed as, “irreconcilable differences” in the petition. The House of Cards star revealed the two had reached an agreement on the division of their assets.
Her attorney noted, “Pursuant to the parties' post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property." The House of Cards star asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.”
Clément did not fight the divorce and was on the same page with the marriage ending.
Robin had been married twice before. Her first marriage was to the late Dane Witherspoon and her second to actor Sean Penn.
Robin and Sean were married in 1989 after his split from pop star Madonna. The two walked down the aisle in 1996 and were on-again, off-again for years. They ended up splitting in 2010. They share two children: daughter Dylan and son Hopper.
Sean recently settled his own divorce from actress Leila George after being married for a year.