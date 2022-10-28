Robin Wright’s Estranged Husband Ready To Wrap Up Divorce, Hands Over Finances Weeks After Actress Files
Robin Wright’s estranged husband Clément Giraudet appears ready to be single and has already handed over his finances in court — only weeks after the actress filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Clément has informed the court that he has turned over to Robin a list of his assets and debts along with his income and expenses.
Handing over one’s financial records is the first step to starting the settlement process. Clément has yet to respond to the divorce petition but all signs point to the exes being on the same page.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in September, Robin filed for divorce from Clément in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The couple had been married for 4 years and Robin listed the date of separation as July 31. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her petition.
In her filing, Robin also revealed the couple had worked out an agreement on their assets.
The filing read, “Pursuant to the parties' post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property." The House of Cards star asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.
Clément is an executive at the fashion company, Saint Laurent.
The couple started dating in 2017 and then secretly got hitched the following year.
The divorce will be the third for Robin who was previously married to the late Dane Witherspoon and actor Sean Penn.
Robin and Sean got together in 1989 after he split with Madonna. The two got married in 1996 and had an off-again, off-again type of relationship. The two ended up divorcing in 2010.
The two share two children — daughter Dylan Frances and son Hopper Jack.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sean recently settled his own divorce from actress Leila George, the daughter of Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D'Onofrio,
Lelia filed for divorce from Sean in October 2021 after being married for nearly a year.
The couple also had an iron-clad prenup signed before they got hitched.