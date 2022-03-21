Sean Penn Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Leila George After 1 Year Of Marriage
Sean Penn has finalized his divorce from ex-wife Leila George after just one year of marriage.
The Gaslit star, 61, made it official by submitting a settlement package to the L.A. County Courts, according to a new report from The Blast.
George, 30, initially filed for divorce from the A-list actor in October 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split, which took place in September of last year. The exes are said to have an iron-clad prenuptial agreement. Plus, they don't share any children, meaning there will be no need for a post-breakup custody battle.
Prior to this latest update, Penn’s lawyer filed docs on February 28 that were obtained by Radar, informing the court that he sent preliminary financial information to his now ex-wife such as his income and expense declaration. It was an important step in the pair negotiating a settlement.
As fans may recall, Penn was divorced twice before marrying George. The Fast Times at Ridgemont High star was married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and to House of Cards actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright share two children together — a 30-year-old daughter, Dylan, and a 28-year-old son, Hopper.
Penn and George, the daughter of Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D'Onofrio, started dating in 2016. The pair went on to wed in July 2020 at a home ceremony attended by only their closest friends and family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We did a COVID wedding," the Academy Award-winning star shared about their nuptials on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”
Despite going through a divorce, Penn and George seem to have remained amicable exes. They were spotted together in Miami in December while attending a star-studded soiree alongside Penn's friend, Leonardo DiCaprio.
In 2018, Penn opened up about the bond he has developed with his children over the years, revealing both Dylan and Hopper were thriving.
“They’re amazing people. They’re both acting and modeling, an industry that I’m not very interested in but they seem to have fun with it,” he gushed on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “I’m supportive of whatever my kids do that keeps them happy and healthy, period.”
Penn even dished about his own real-life romances. “I’m never going to take a position that I’ve closed off to love,” he said. “I think people falling in love with each other is a great, great thing.”
“More and more, I do find that the relationships become pretty transactional and it’s not easy to run into somebody that makes life better the next day for you,” he continued. “But if I did, I’d grab it.”