Sean Penn Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Leila George After 1 Year Of Marriage

Sean Penn has finalized his divorce from ex-wife Leila George after just one year of marriage.

The Gaslit star, 61, made it official by submitting a settlement package to the L.A. County Courts, according to a new report from The Blast.

George, 30, initially filed for divorce from the A-list actor in October 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split, which took place in September of last year. The exes are said to have an iron-clad prenuptial agreement. Plus, they don't share any children, meaning there will be no need for a post-breakup custody battle.