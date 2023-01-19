Country Legend Naomi Judd Lost Her Singing Voice, Farewell Tour Was 'High Drama' Before Suicide
Before committing suicide, legendary country music legend Naomi Judd was tormented by the reality that she was losing her famed singing voice, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Notes from the investigator, who first showed up at the Grammy-winning singer’s Tennessee home, indicate Naomi’s deteriorating singing voice and an upcoming tour may have triggered her gunshot suicide on April 30, 2022, as she lay in her bed.
“Naomi had started losing her voice 10-12 years ago,” the Williamson County Sheriff's deputy’s notes obtained by RadarOnline.com read. “She probably doesn’t have one now.”
“Live Nation concert, 8 shows after induction (into the Country Music Hall of Fame), she was high drama,” the notes stated — an apparent reference to the tour with daughter Wynonna Judd.
A Live Nation press release from April 11, 2022, indicated Naomi was eager to get back on the road despite the investigator's notes showing she was suffering from fits of mania and “threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times.”
“The fans have always been my family of choice,” Naomi, 76, said in the press release. “I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!'"
Naomi and Wynonna were gearing up for an eight-city farewell tour beginning that September, but a family source revealed Naomi's inner circle feared she was in mental anguish over the upcoming shows, but Wynonna believed her mother could handle one last hurrah on stage.
- ‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
- ‘Didn’t Like Being Alone’: Country Superstar Naomi Judd’s Sad Last Days Revealed, Husband Larry Strickland Was In Europe When She Took Her Life
- Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
“Over the years, Wynonna had to practically drag her mom kicking and screaming to do the various Judds reunion tours they’ve staged, but Naomi always snapped right into her role in the duo and performed wonderfully,” the source said.
“Wy didn’t think this short tour would be any different, but for Naomi, her mental health had just declined, so the least bit of pressure sent her over the edge.”
Wynonna and her husband showed up at the suicide scene about 20 minutes after first responders found Naomi splayed out in her bed fatally wounded with a suicide note nearby.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the heartbreaking suicide note scribbled on a Post-It pad stated: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A line was drawn under the word “not.”