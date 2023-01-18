Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.
Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide.
Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio.
"Over the years, Wynonna had to practically drag her mom kicking and screaming to do the various Judds reunion tours they've staged, but Naomi always snapped right into her role in the duo and performed wonderfully," the source said.
Sadly, Naomi died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, just one day before the star's Country Music Hall of Fame medallion ceremony.
"Wy didn't think this short tour would be any different, but for Naomi, her mental health had just declined, so the least bit of pressure sent her over the edge," claimed the insider. "It's a heartache the whole family will have to deal with the rest of their lives."
Wynonna later revealed she would be honoring her mother by still going on the road for the duo's Final Tour.
RadarOnline.com has since uncovered shocking details about the death scene, including a note that revealed tensions between Naomi and Wynonna.
Not too far from her pillow, Naomi penned a message on a Post-It that read, "Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill."
A close family source previously told RadarOnline.com that Wynonna still attended her mother's funeral, adding that she "just has to continue to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote."
"Naomi had suffered from mental illness and suicidal thoughts for years, and Wynonna suffered right along with her," the insider said. "They toured the world and became music superstars as The Judds, but that also caused a lot of conflict."