Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide

Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide.

Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

"Over the years, Wynonna had to practically drag her mom kicking and screaming to do the various Judds reunion tours they've staged, but Naomi always snapped right into her role in the duo and performed wonderfully," the source said.