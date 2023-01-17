READ IT: Naomi Judd Left Brutal Suicide Note Trashing Daughter Wynonna, Claimed 'She's Mentally Ill' — And BANNED Her From The Funeral
Tormented country queen Naomi Judd left a final devastating message for her singing partner daughter Wynonna — banning her from her funeral, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a heartbreaking suicide note, Naomi scribbled on a Post-It pad: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”
A line was drawn under the word “not.”
The Cry Myself to Sleep singer, 76, turned a gun on herself on April 30 last year at her Tennessee ranch after years of emotional turmoil.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mortally wounded Nashville legend lay in the arms of her anguished daughter Ashley, 54, during an agonizing half-hour wait for an ambulance.
Details of her tragic final testament about daughter Wynonna, one half of the chart-topping The Judds, is the latest drama to swirl around the legendary family.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Wynonna and Ashley were reportedly left out of their mother’s final will and testament.
Naomi requested in the will that her widow, Larry Strickland, have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate.
At the time, a source told this website Wynonna was “upset” that she was excluded because she formed half of the duo The Judds with Naomi and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”
But in an interview with People magazine last October, Wynonna denied rumors of a family feud brewing over her late mom’s estate.
- 'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
- 'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages
- Grammy Winning Country Star Naomi Judd Dies At 76
“Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley?’” Wynonna told PEOPLE.
“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”
The revelation of the brutal suicide note is likely to shine a new light on the tension between Naomi and Wynonna.
A close family source told RadarOnline.com Wynonna, 58, still attended her mother’s funeral despite the apparent deathbed diss.
“Naomi had suffered from mental illness and suicidal thoughts for years, and Wynonna suffered right along with her,” the source said. “They toured the world and became music superstars as The Judds, but that also caused a lot of conflict.”
The source added the devastated daughter “just has to continue to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote.”
RadarOnline.com has learned an officer on the scene originally hid the note in the pages of a book, later admitting doing it “only because he did not want the note to hurt Wynonna’s feelings.”
According to the Williamson County Medical Examiner’s Office, a toxicology report showed Naomi, who suffered from anxiety, bipolar disorder, and depression, had taken a slew of prescription drugs — including medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease.
Wynonna and her singing partner mom, Naomi, formed The Judds in 1980.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.