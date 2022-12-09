Police Release Investigation Records Into Naomi Judd’s Death After Daughters Ashley & Wynonna Drop Lawsuit
Law enforcement in Tennessee has released the file related to their investigation into county superstar Naomi Judd’s death after her daughters Ashley & Wynonna dropped their lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, law enforcement released the records pertaining to Naomi’s death on April 30. The 76-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ashley & Wynonna, along with Naomi’s widow Larry Strickland, filed a lawsuit demanding the local Sheriff not release the files. They claimed it would cause them emotional distress and argued there was no purpose for its release.
However, local journalists and the Sheriff argued it was public records.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Judd family dropped their lawsuit this week. They said they made the decision after the local journalists withdrew their request for images of Naomi and specific body camera footage taken by police on the day in question.
The journalists “removing the photographs and videos “from the table” is in accord with a core privacy interest asserted in plaintiffs’ case,” the family said.
Further, they said the lawsuit promoted elevated awareness of suicide cases. As a result, they dismissed the case.
Days later, the police record was made public. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the police file contained body cam footage including interviews of Ashley taken at the scene, photos of the interior of Naomi’s home, images of the gun used, the “Post-it” note that the singer left at the scene, and even text messages exchanged between Ashley and the family psychologist.
In addition, the 911 call made by Ashley on the day of the incident was included.
Local reports said the file that was released did not dispute any prior statements made by the family and law enforcement.
It did reveal the search warrant included in the file had to deal with wanting to locate a Post-it note that Naomi wrote — one they believed was a suicide note. Further, The Tennessean said the investigation revealed multiple guns were left unsecured in Naomi’s home.
During an interview with Diane Sawyer after her mother's death, Ashley said, "When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important and to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real.”
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.