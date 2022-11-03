Ashley Judd’s Text Messages To Late Mom Naomi’s Psychologist Part Of Police File That Superstar Family Wants Sealed

Ashley Judd’s private text messages that she sent to her late mother Naomi’s psychologist are part of the police file that the Judd family wants to be sealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Naomi died on April 30, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ashley was at her mother’s home when the incident happened. She told Good Morning America that she “went upstairs to let [Naomi] know the friend was there, and I discovered her.”