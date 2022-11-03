Who's That Girl? Former 'Baywatch' Babe Yasmine Bleeth Spotted For First Time In Two Years, Looks Unrecognizable In Pajamas Without Makeup
Caroline Holden, who? Former Baywatch babe Yasmine Bleeth made a rare outing, and it was hard to recognize the ex-beach-running bunny. Bleeth has stayed out of the spotlight since quitting her acting career nearly two decades ago, but she braved the cold in her pajamas without any makeup on — marking the first photos of the ex-actress in public within the last two years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bleeth looked ruff in the photos obtained by Daily Mail. Appearing to have just rolled out of bed, the one-time sex icon's hair was messy and tossed about as she strolled the Los Angeles streets with her dog last week.
Bleeth, who used to tromp around in her bright red swimsuit, did not dress to impress — stepping out in her pink pajama bottoms, slippers, and a puffy coat to protect herself from the chilly morning weather.
Walking around her neighborhood with her pup, the former starlet did not attempt to conceal her identity, although it was hard to recognize the former bombshell with her dressed-down look.
Bleeth — who used to schmooze with famous co-stars like Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, Carmen Elektra, Nicole Eggert, and Michael Newman — has battled her fair share of issues off the Baywatch screen.
She came clean about her substance abuse issues, going to rehab in 2000 for cocaine addiction. One year later, Bleeth was arrested after she was caught driving on the center median of a Michigan highway.
Police found syringes with injectable cocaine in the actress' vehicle, which prompted them to search her hotel room, where they discovered more drug paraphernalia.
Bleeth opened up about her drug issues with Glamour in 2003, revealing that "consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life and always will be."
She met her husband, strip club owner Paul Cerritoin in rehab, and they are still married to this day.
"They say you shouldn't get into any relationship in the first year of sobriety - especially with someone in the program, but Paul and I fell in love immediately," Bleeth admitted.
The duo — who don't have any children — celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in August.