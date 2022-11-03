Bombshell Settlement: Kanye West Allegedly Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler & Nazis

The individual said they signed multiple nondisclosure agreements during their tenure at the company, having "lost count" along the way. Other employees said they signed multiple NDAs as well, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The former employee said Ye spoke fondly about Hitler during a 2018 meeting about an apparel project, allegedly saying the Austrian-born politician had "some good qualities" and that "he wasn't all bad."

"[West] would kind of present things as, like, questions to ask people their opinion on something, but then he would go really hard and aggressive on, like, what he thought about it and on really just topics that would upset people, like there were people always visibly upset," the ex-staffer said about reactions to his rants.