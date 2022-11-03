Bombshell Settlement: Kanye West Allegedly Paid Off Ex-Employee Who Claimed He Praised Hitler & Nazis
Kanye West allegedly paid off a former employee who claimed he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in business meetings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-staffer alleged they witnessed more than one incident of West expressing admiration for the German dictator, which the embattled Yeezy designer denied.
The individual said they signed multiple nondisclosure agreements during their tenure at the company, having "lost count" along the way. Other employees said they signed multiple NDAs as well, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The former employee said Ye spoke fondly about Hitler during a 2018 meeting about an apparel project, allegedly saying the Austrian-born politician had "some good qualities" and that "he wasn't all bad."
"[West] would kind of present things as, like, questions to ask people their opinion on something, but then he would go really hard and aggressive on, like, what he thought about it and on really just topics that would upset people, like there were people always visibly upset," the ex-staffer said about reactions to his rants.
NBC News first reported about the bombshell settlement, noting six people who worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years said they experienced similar instances or heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people.
Jewish conceptual artist Ryder Ripps worked with West from 2014-2018 and said he witnessed those same ideals during meetings in the summer and fall of 2018.
At first, he thought West's remarks "didn't seem that dangerous," claiming he pushed back at the time but didn't think too much of it.
"This is dangerous and disgusting and actually violent," Ripps said after recent events.
"With this pattern thats happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it's pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession," Ripps said after West tweeted that he wanted to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."
Since then, West lost several lucrative partnerships and deals as well as legal representation.
RadarOnline.com obtained court documents showing that attorney Nina D. Boyajian from the law firm Greenberg Traurig informed the court she will be withdrawing as West's lawyer.
As we previously reported, a production company named Phantom Labs sued Ye for $7 million.
Ye returned to Twitter on Thursday morning with a photo of Kyrie Irving, marking his first tweet since his account was restricted over his antisemitic remarks earlier this month.