Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

Naomi Judd’s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation.