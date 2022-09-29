Secret Recording: Naomi Judd Sent Friend Audio Recording Before She Committed Suicide, Country Queen's Family Begs Judge To Block Release

A private audio recording that Naomi Judd sent a close friend right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself.