Last Photos: Coolio Looked Healthy & Happy With Fans In L.A. Weeks Before Sudden Death
Coolio appeared in top form weeks before he passed away. RadarOnline.com obtained the last photos of the rapper in Los Angeles with his fans. He looked happy and healthy, leaving no indication his life would be cut short just three weeks later.
As this website reported, Coolio unexpectedly died on Wednesday afternoon. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor. The friend called EMTs, and responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene.
Before his sudden death, Coolio was living his life to the fullest. In the photos, the star looked like the bill of health while greeting fans with his security as he arrived at Jimmy Kimmel for what would turn out to be his last late-night appearance.
Grabbing attention in a colorful outfit, the beloved rapper sported his signature braided pigtails and posed alongside his anxious admirers.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Coolio was scheduled to perform in Germany this weekend before joining Vanilla Ice and others for the We love the 90s concert in Texas on October 9. One week ago, he shared his last post on Instagram showing him on the stage and rapping to a sold-out crowd.
Posting a photo of him writing in his dressing room, Coolio asked his followers, "What am I doing?" Earlier in the night, he shared a video from Sugar Factory in downtown Chicago.
Coolio's cause of death has not been determined, but more details are emerging about his final moments.
Sources revealed that when rescue responders give the Fantastic Voyage rapper CPR for 45 minutes before declaring him dead.
According to insiders, the EMTs believe the rapper suffered cardiac arrest.
His manager echoed their suspicions, telling TMZ he was told Coolio had a heart attack. The manager also revealed that Coolio had recently come back to L.A. from Las Vegas to get his passport renewed in time to go to Germany for his upcoming shows.
Since the news of Coolio's death, several famous friends have spoken out about his sudden passing, including Vanilla Ice, who performed with him last week.
"I'M GOING TO MISS YOU BROTHER. You where (sic) the coolest. My heart is with all the Fam. Soooo sad," he wrote on Instagram.