'She'd Make Her Perform For Men': How Kathy Hilton's 'Gold-Digging' Stage Mom Was Determined For Daughters To Marry Rich

RadarOnline.com has learned that Dugan was fixated on "marrying off" Kathy, Kim, and Kyle, to affluent men — an obsession that proved damaging to each of her daughters.

All of the girls were thrust into the limelight at an early age, beginning with Kathy, who started working as a child actor in 1968. She was on several noteworthy shows, including Bewitched, Nanny and the Professor, and Happy Days. Kathy also starred in films like The Dark and On the Air Live with Captain Midnight.

Kim and Kyle would follow in their older sister's footsteps.