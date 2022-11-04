'A Present From Her Mother': Wynonna Judd 'Stands To Make MILLIONS' After Extending Tribute Tour In Honor Of Late Mom Naomi

The country singer said the decision to add 15 dates to her tribute tour in honor of Naomi was a "no-brainer" while announcing the news in October.

"The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been otherworldly," she gushed.

"I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour," added Wynonna. "They've all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds' music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!"