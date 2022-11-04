'She's Pushing Him Over The Edge': Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Hit 'Rough Patch' In 4-Year Marriage
Gwyneth Paltrow is the top dog in her marriage to Brad Falchuk — and pals are hounding the TV producer to get out from under his wife's thumb, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Brad used to push back when Gwyneth bossed him around or made inappropriate or cringeworthy public revelations about their sex life — or her feelings for her exes," an insider recently spilled. "But he eventually realized it was pointless."
The Glee creator, 51, tied the knot with the Shakespeare in Love winner, 50, in 2018. But that didn't stop his love from reportedly pining over her old flames — including her former fiancé Brad Pitt.
Pitt popped the question to Gwyneth in December 2016, but the pair never made it down the aisle. They ended their relationship just six months after their engagement.
Gwyn recently professed her love for the Fight Club hunk, 58, by gushing, "I adore him."
The insider said Falchuk has felt like a "poor version" of Pitt "forever" — but knows he can't curb his wife's fixation on her past. Tipsters tattled that the Hollywood power player is a weakling when it comes to Gwyneth and lets her walk all over him — even though it allegedly makes him miserable.
"If all the oversharing wasn't enough, he's also on house duty and expected to be at her beck and call," blabbed the source. Pals close to the duo say the wacky wellness guru and the American Horror Story mastermind, who've spent much of their marriage living apart, recently "hit a rough patch."
Spies snitched Paltrow promised to be less controlling and critical — but she went back on her word. According to the insider, Falchuk loves his wife dearly and respects her close friendships with her exes, including Pitt, newly married Ben Affleck, and former husband Chris Martin.
However, "his friends would like to see him stop being such a pushover."
"Gwyneth needs to wake up and appreciate what she's got — before she pushes him over the edge," the insider warned.