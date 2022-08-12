Glen Campbell’s Son Steps Up To Help Wynonna Judd In Battle Over Late Mom Naomi’s Estate

Travis Campbell, who was also cut out of his father’s will when the Rhinestone Cowboy singer died in 2017 at 81 years old, said he knows what it feels like to not only lose a parent but also get snookered out of your rightful inheritance by a money-hungry stepparent.

“I went through it myself,” Travis exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “And I would be more than willing to help them navigate through the process.”