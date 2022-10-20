Ashley & Wynonna Judd Headed To Trial To Stop Release Of Late Mother Naomi’s Death Records & Their Emotional Videotaped Interviews With Sheriff

Larry, Ashley & Wynonna argued the release of the material collected by police as part of their investigation would cause them emotional harm. The materials include photos, videos and audio recordings.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, part of the investigative file includes a audio recording that Naomi’s friend made of her right before she took her life.

In court, it was revealed by lawyers that there was an “audio recording that was made, apparently, by a friend, and then provided to Mr. Stickland, and then provided to the detectives at a time when Ms. Judd was in distress before she shot herself.”