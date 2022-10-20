How Colton Lindsay Is Helping Estate Agents Achieve Financial Freedom
No matter where they are in the world, influential people usually possess common traits that have helped them succeed. From having a vision, leading a team, and inspiring others on their journeys, they learn to do it all. Colton Lindsay is one of these people and has made a name for himself in the real estate world.
Colton is an internationally recognized real estate sales speaker, trainer, and Mastermind facilitator. He has been helping agents change their careers by becoming
business owners instead of just being business operators. Achieving business and financial freedom is one of the best feelings in the world, and Colton wants to help others gain that in life.
Colton launched his company, The WGR, nearly 18 years ago and has helped more than 1,000 buyers and sellers in his career. As a business academy that has evolved and trained masterminds, The WGR has become Utah’s top real estate brand over the past decade and a half.
Most of the agents who have received their training from The WGR are now earning six figures and seven figures by understanding its 80% psychological and emotional state management and 20% strategy. Their top clients have generated more than $400,000 a month in revenue. All of this was possible due to the experience Colton has gained over the years.
Colton established the core of his company using tried-and-true sales strategies that he mastered early in his career. These methods helped him sell 75 homes annually as a solo agent, moving him into the top 1% of agents by the age of 28.
Colton has achieved financial independence over the past ten years through real estate, digital marketing, business development, and investing. However, his mission now is to reveal the right way to achieve financial independence to thousands of people. According to Colton, life is meant to be lived and not slogged away at, which is why creating leveraged residual income is extremely important.
The WGR has expanded rapidly over the past couple of years and hit a major milestone in 2021. The brand secured a collaboration agreement with Real Brokerage, one of North America's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, with over 500% growth in the previous year.
In addition, The WGR Academy division signed a strategic partnership with Kris Krohn firms, which is fast developing their mentorship division by increasing sales volumes by units and collecting increased revenue with over 200% increase in the last 12 months. In comparison to last year, they anticipate doubling their sales by the end of this year.
Colton has set various objectives for The WGR’s bright future. Within three years, he looks forward to the company generating $10 million in revenue per year. And within 5 years, the team aspires to hit $35 million. Their objectives are set, and Colton’s vision will take them there.
Working because you choose to and not because you have to is the mindset Colton and the team at The WGR are trying to help others develop. The real estate industry offers a lot of opportunities, and creating multiple revenue streams is just one of them. The real secret to do it while lighting your soul on fire. Colton’s hard work and willingness to do what he doesn’t always feel like doing has led to the success of The WGR, and he wishes to keep training people so they can turn their possibilities into high probabilities.