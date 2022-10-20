How Colton Lindsay Is Helping Estate Agents Achieve Financial Freedom

Colton is an internationally recognized real estate sales speaker, trainer, and Mastermind facilitator. He has been helping agents change their careers by becoming

business owners instead of just being business operators. Achieving business and financial freedom is one of the best feelings in the world, and Colton wants to help others gain that in life.

Colton launched his company, The WGR, nearly 18 years ago and has helped more than 1,000 buyers and sellers in his career. As a business academy that has evolved and trained masterminds, The WGR has become Utah’s top real estate brand over the past decade and a half.