‘She’s Having An Episode. Yelling and Crying and Pacing’: Ashley Judd’s Frantic Texts To Mom Naomi’s Therapist In The Minutes Before She Committed Suicide Released
The chilling details about the minutes before country superstar Naomi Judd's death have finally been uncovered. Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released Naomi's suicide police file — and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaotic final moments leading up to the singer turning a gun on herself and committing suicide, with her daughter, actress Ashley Judd, sending frantic text messages to her mother's therapist begging for help.
As this outlet reported, the 76-year-old country icon shot herself in the head at the family’s sprawling Tennessee compound on April 30, 2022, when Ashley was downstairs with Naomi's therapist.
We now know the agonizing torture the Grammy winner faced — and the torment she put her daughter through right before her death.
In bombshell text messages obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ashley whipped off several hysteric text messages to Naomi's therapist, Dr. Ted Klontz, revealing her mom was having a manic episode.
“She’s having an episode. Yelling and crying and pacing … Emergency … Please come to mom’s … Now," one of the actress' messages read.
We also know that Ashley told police Naomi had calmed down after Dr. Klontz arrived at the home. She was upstairs while the Ashley and physician discussed her condition downstairs. But when the actress went to check on her mother, she discovered Naomi with a massive bullet wound to the head and began applying pressure to stop the bleeding in an effort to save her life.
Ashley told Dr. Klontz: “She did it. She finally did it.”
They told police that neither of them heard a gun go off.
The Hollywood starlet held her dying mother in her arms during the agonizing half-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive. RadarOnline.com also obtained the horrific death scene photos, showing Naomi's bloodstained bed sheets and a Glock on her nightstand.
Some of the images were so graphic that this outlet decided only to publish a select number of photos.
Police also discovered Naomi's gut-wrenching suicide note, which made it clear she did not want her daughter, Wynonna Judd, at her funeral.
The note scribbled on a Post-It read: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” Naomi had underlined the word "not."
Naomi and Wynonna made up the chart-topping duo The Judds and were gearing up for an eight-city farewell tour beginning that September. However, a family source told The ENQUIRER that Naomi's inner circle feared she was in mental anguish over the upcoming shows, but Wynonna believed her mother could handle one last hurrah on stage.
“Over the years, Wynonna had to practically drag her mom kicking and screaming to do the various Judds reunion tours they’ve staged, but Naomi always snapped right into her role in the duo and performed wonderfully,” the source said. “Wy didn’t think this short tour would be any different, but for Naomi, her mental health had just declined, so the least bit of pressure sent her over the edge. “It’s a heartache the whole family will have to deal with the rest of their lives.”
