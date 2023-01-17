‘He Has No Reason To Be So Confident’: TJ Holmes Ripped By Insiders For Believing He’ll Be Back On ‘GMA’
T.J. Holmes has been boasting privately that he believes he’ll shake off the cheating scandal that got him and his lover Amy Robach suspended from Good Morning America — but insiders feel he shouldn’t be that confident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA,” an insider said. “Producers are already furious with him. For him to be bragging he’s going to be exonerated when all the evidence seems to suggest the opposite only infuriates exec further — making his return to the show more unlikely than ever!”
Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that Holmes was "confident" he'd be back on the air. “Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job.”
Another source said, “The whole situation was totally mishandled, and the longer they wait to make a decision, it only makes things more complicated and worse,” one source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes and Robach were taken off the air in November after their secret 6-month affair was exposed by the Daily Mail. In photos posted on the outlet, the GMA co-anchors were seen getting cozy on several dates throughout New York.
The problem was that both of them were still married to their respective spouses. Sources close to the couple claimed that Robach and Holmes had broken things off with their partners before becoming romantically involved.
- ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes ‘Talking Marriage’ To Prove They Are Serious About Relationship
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes NOT OUT From 'GMA' After Secret Affair Scandal... Yet: Sources
- 'GMA' Lovers T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Lawyer Up For Legal War With ABC As They Remain Off The Air, Believe Race Played A Factor
As we previously reported, Robach and her husband Andrew Shue have been finalizing a divorce settlement for months. Weeks before her romance with Holmes before public, Robach, and Shue sold off their New York home for $5 million.
For his part, last month, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig.
Recently, Robach and Holmes hired lawyers to represent them as ABC’s investigation into their romance continues to move forward.
Last week, sources told RadarOnline.com that a report that Holmes and Robach had been fired was not true and that the network was still investigating the matter.