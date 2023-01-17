Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation
The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.
But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.
“All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible,” he explained in a recent interview, according to Daily Mail.
“The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility; it did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn't say what he did was right and it wasn't exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter,” Wise continued. “I don't regret signing it because the context is important.”
“Remember Giuliani had just been in Ukraine trying to dig up evidence on the Bidens and he met with a known Russian intelligence official,” the former intelligence official added. “Russians or even ill-intended conservative elements could have planted stuff in there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s abandoned laptop first surfaced in April 2019 after President Biden’s son dropped the computer off at a Delaware repair shop owned by a man named John Paul Mac Isaac.
Isaac later provided Rudy Giuliani with a copy of the laptop’s hard drive, which Giuliani then provided to the New York Post in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
Five days after the Post reported on the laptop and its contents, 51 intelligence officials – including Wise, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan – issued a letter doubting the authenticity of the laptop’s contents.
“The arrival on the US political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden's son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the letter read.
“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement,” the letter added.
By 2021 and 2022, a number of prominent outlets independently confirmed the laptop and the contents found therein – including a cache of lewd photographs featuring Hunter exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com – were authentic.
"I have no doubt in my mind that this data was created by Hunter Biden, and that it came from a computer under Mr. Biden's control,” said Mark Lanterman, the chief technology officer of Computer Forensics Services commissioned by CBS News to analyze the laptop, in November 2022.