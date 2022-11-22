CBS News Confirms Authenticity Of Content Found On Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell'

CBS News confirmed the authenticity of the content found on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop this week, marking just the latest news outlet to sign off that the story is real roughly two years after initial reports about the first son's electronic surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the New York Post first broke the story about President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop in October 2020 – less than one month before the 2020 presidential election between then-candidate Biden and then-President Donald Trump.