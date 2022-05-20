'Doesn't Look Good': Hunter Biden Accused Of Making $11 Million From Overseas Business Deals

Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals continue to cause him trouble, because now the first son has been accused of making more than $11 million in deals between his company and two firms connected to the Ukrainian and Chinese governments, Radar has learned.

In a stirring development that marks just the latest scandal surrounding President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son, Hunter allegedly used his father’s influence as vice president to score millions of dollars for him and his company between 2013 and 2018.