'I Barely Recognized Myself': Elon Musk's First Wife Justine's Essay About Marriage Resurfaces As Assault Allegations Emerge

Over time, Justine said she didn't recognize herself. "I had turned into a trophy wife — and I sucked at it," she added about her bright blonde hair, writing about the counseling they tried before he filed for divorce.

Musk and Justine ultimately split in 2008 after eight years of marriage. He later wed British actress Talulah Riley twice, dated actress Amber Heard and welcomed two children with singer Grimes.

Despite their split, Justine said she had no regrets, revealing that she worked through some anger, "both at Elon for rendering me so disposable, and at myself for buying into a fairy tale when I should have known better."

She added, "But I will always respect the brilliant and visionary person that he is … Elon and I share custody of [our five] children, who are thriving. I feel grounded now, and deeply grateful for my life."

Musk argued in his response that "my ex-wife . . . contributes frequently to the public literature on the divorce," and added that he had offered Justine a post-split settlement "equivalent to a pre-tax income of $80 million," which she rejected.