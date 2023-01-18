'Betrayed His Own Family': Kate Middleton Blames Meghan Markle For Pitting Prince Harry Against Palace As Royal Tensions Rage On

"Kate doesn't even recognize this person Harry's become," an insider close to the royals claimed. "He's betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out."

King Charles III and the rest of the royal family continue to remain silent amid new revelations about their past drama with Harry and Meghan after the couple returned to the U.K. to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth following her death in September 2022.

"The royal family's response to Harry's backstabbing has been to say nothing — but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side," added the insider.