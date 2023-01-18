'Betrayed His Own Family': Kate Middleton Blames Meghan Markle For Pitting Prince Harry Against Palace As Royal Tensions Rage On
Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, will always have a soft spot for his younger brother, Prince Harry, but insiders claim the Princess of Wales can't help but place blame on Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, for the ongoing family divide.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Middleton has made a point to keep her distance amid tensions furthered by the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix as well as his bombshell memoir, Spare.
"Kate doesn't even recognize this person Harry's become," an insider close to the royals claimed. "He's betrayed his own family and broken confidences by speaking out."
King Charles III and the rest of the royal family continue to remain silent amid new revelations about their past drama with Harry and Meghan after the couple returned to the U.K. to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth following her death in September 2022.
"The royal family's response to Harry's backstabbing has been to say nothing — but clearly, they think the world of Kate and are on her side," added the insider.
It's claimed both Kate and William are "sick to their stomachs over the whole situation" but have accepted their strained status with Harry for the time being.
Harry and Meghan tied the knot a few years ago in May 2018. It was reported that Meghan made Kate cry days before her wedding, however, the Suits star later claimed "the reverse happened," stating that Kate apologized and she forgave her.
- Camilla Made Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare' By 'GLOATING' About Her Newfound Power After King Charles Seized The Crown
- Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Privately Seething' Despite Putting On A United Front During First Public Outing Since Harry's Tell-All Memoir
- Kate Middleton Appears Stoic In First Sighting Since Prince Harry Leaked Tense Private Texts With Meghan Markle Over Dress Debacle
A book excerpt detailed how Kate allegedly texted Meghan about a "problem" with Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress that led to some tension between the two as they debated whose suggestion to follow.
It appears Kate and Meghan are focused on their own families at this time and putting a pause on trying to work out all their differences.
"The lines of communication are totally over now," a tipster spilled. "Harry has said he doesn't foresee him and Meghan ever returning to live full-time in the U.K. — and he shouldn't expect a welcome mat from Kate and William if that ever changes!"