RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Nervous Prince Harry Hires Armed Bodyguards To Protect Him In NYC As He Continues 'Media Blitz' To Promote New Memoir 'Spare'

Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Prince Harry was spotted being flanked by armed bodyguards this week as he appeared in New York City to promote his new memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising sighting came on Monday in Manhattan as the 38-year-old renegade royal visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to record yet another sit-down interview in anticipation of the release of his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Harry is seen entering a black Escalade while a bodyguard holding a Glock lock box is spotted hovering over the duke’s right shoulder.

At least two other bodyguards are also seen flanking Prince Harry as he exits his Manhattan hotel and prepares to visit Colbert’s studio to conduct the interview that will air Tuesday night.

Other footage obtained by Daily Mail shows the Duke of Sussex quickly exiting the black SUV while the armed bodyguard rushes to his side before the pair dash inside the CBS studio together.

“The interview will be Prince Harry's first time visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and coincides with the release date of his new memoir, Spare,” CBS said in a statement on Monday.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the network giant added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday’s sit-down with Colbert marked Harry’s latest interview and it came just hours after he appeared on Good Morning America to promote Spare.

Harry also sat down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and ITV’s Tom Bradby over the weekend to push his new book.

During his interview with Cooper, Prince Harry explained why he is choosing to air his grievances with the royal family in public via the book rather than in private.

“Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he told Cooper on Sunday. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain.”

“But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold,” Harry added.

It has since been revealed the royal family is setting up a de facto “war room” in Buckingham Palace to prepare for the inevitable allegations made by Harry in Spare – with King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly “racking their brains” to figure out what specific incidents and episodes Harry may include in his tell-all autobiography.

