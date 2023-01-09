Royal Family Setting Up 'War Room' At Buckingham Palace To Combat 'Potential Fallout' From Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
The royal family reportedly set up a “war room” in preparation for the inevitable fallout following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation comes one day before Harry’s book, Spare, is set to be released on Tuesday, January 10, and the “war room” was also reportedly put in place to monitor Harry’s promotion of the memoir on programs such as 60 Minutes and Good Morning America.
According to one royal insider, the royal family – particularly King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton – are “racking their brains” to figure out exactly what stories and episodes Harry might include in the autobiography.
“There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was going to write, and in particular they were worried about the highly personal moments of their lives being retold,” the royal insider told Page Six.
“The King wanted to move ahead with the traditional ‘stiff upper lip’ attitude and follow in the Queen’s famous footsteps of ‘never complain, never explain,’ but the Prince of Wales argued that perhaps the family should, in fact, go on the offensive and release a statement, much in the same way he said ‘We are very much not a racist family,’ but he was overruled by his father,” the source added.
Even more surprising are claims the royal family will not “retaliate” against Harry should the Duke of Sussex include any particularly damning allegations in Spare, and Harry knows the royal family will not retaliate publicly.
“[Prince William] won’t retaliate, he never would, because he’s dignified and unbelievably loyal,” the insider spilled. “William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn’t going to retaliate. How many shots can you take at a sitting duck?”
“It’s cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches,” they added. “He’s keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry’s promotional interviews for his new memoir and leaked portions of the book have already caused a stir within the royal family.
So far, it has been revealed Harry focuses on his strained relationship with William, a physical altercation the brothers once engaged in, stories about Meghan Markle and Kate and how both Harry and William urged then-Prince Charles not to marry now-Queen Consort Camilla.
Harry also reportedly details the Sandringham summit in early 2020 when he unsuccessfully pushed for a “half-in-half-out” model so he and Meghan could live outside the United Kingdom but still work as part-time royals.
That push was ultimately rejected by Queen Elizabeth at the time, and Harry and Meghan chose to quit their roles and duties as senior royals altogether and move to California.
Harry has already come under fire for remarks he made during a promotional interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.
When asked by Bradby about one incident where Harry and Meghan indicated the royal family was racist, Harry fired back and claimed he accused the royal family of "unconscious bias," not racism, and "the two things are different."