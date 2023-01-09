'The Two Things Are Different': Prince Harry Faces Backlash After Accusing Royal Family Of 'Unconscious Bias' & Not 'Racism'
Over the weekend, Prince Harry was met with severe backlash after denying accusations he ever called the royal family racist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of Sussex’s shocking denial came on Sunday as he sat for an interview to promote his new memoir, Spare, with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday, January 10.
During the interview, Bradby cited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested the royal family was racist over their remarks regarding the color of Archie’s skin before his birth.
"In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism..." Bradby said on Sunday.
"No," Harry quickly responded. "The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?"
"She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color,” Bradby continued regarding Harry and Meghan’s young son. “Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?"
"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different," Harry responded further.
"Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that,” the Duke of Sussex continued, “otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”
But after Harry’s latest interview with ITV aired on Sunday, viewers took to social media to call out the Duke of Sussex for his dubious claims indicating he never accused the royal family of racism.
“Tom Bradby and Prince Harry: Two mates having a laugh together,” wrote journalist Dan Wootton. “The disgraced ex-royal chose his BFF for this ‘interview’ because he doesn’t want to face serious scrutiny about his tissue of lies designed to bring down the Royal Family.”
- Prince Harry Accuses ‘Villain’ Queen Camilla Of Leaking Information To Media, Labels Stepmom ‘Dangerous’
- Ronald Reagan's Daughter Warns Prince Harry 'There Isn't Just One Truth' Before Bombshell Memoir Slamming Royal Family Hits Shelves
- King Charles III BANNED Prince Harry's Alleged 'Real Dad' From Meghan Markle Wedding: Sources
“Prince Harry says the unnamed royal talking about Archie’s skin colour isn’t racism but unconscious bias,” tweeted royal contributor Patricia Treble. “Racism with the royal family was the specific implication from Harry and Meghan talking about the issue to Oprah.”
“They could have cleared that much earlier, as the interview with Oprah implied that they found the discussion a racist one,” tweeted another royal contributor, while yet another critic wrote: “Unconscious bias is racism. It’s that you don’t know you are racist all the time.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry has also come under fire for another series of shocking claims made in his upcoming memoir: including allegations the royal family leaked and dictated stories to the media, he and Prince William once engaged in a physical fight and that he “would like [his] father and brother back” despite criticizing their actions and behaviors over recent years.