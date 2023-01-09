'The Two Things Are Different': Prince Harry Faces Backlash After Accusing Royal Family Of 'Unconscious Bias' & Not 'Racism'

“Prince Harry says the unnamed royal talking about Archie’s skin colour isn’t racism but unconscious bias,” tweeted royal contributor Patricia Treble. “Racism with the royal family was the specific implication from Harry and Meghan talking about the issue to Oprah.”

“They could have cleared that much earlier, as the interview with Oprah implied that they found the discussion a racist one,” tweeted another royal contributor, while yet another critic wrote: “Unconscious bias is racism. It’s that you don’t know you are racist all the time.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry has also come under fire for another series of shocking claims made in his upcoming memoir: including allegations the royal family leaked and dictated stories to the media, he and Prince William once engaged in a physical fight and that he “would like [his] father and brother back” despite criticizing their actions and behaviors over recent years.