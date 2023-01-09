Hugh Jackman 'Struggling' After Beloved Father's Death, Focusing On Therapy To Cope With Grief & Past Trauma

"I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye," he shared during an interview on Australia's 60 Minutes. "The next day there was a telegram from England. Mum was there. And then that was it. Dad used to pray every night that mum would come back."

Grace battled with what he later realized was "undiagnosed postnatal depression," allowing the two to reconcile years later — but only after he gained an understanding of her decision.

Jackman and his brothers were raised Down Under by their dad, whom the actor also considered his "best buddy," according to well-placed insiders. "He's not been able to fill that hole ever since."