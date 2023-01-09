Hugh Jackman 'Struggling' After Beloved Father's Death, Focusing On Therapy To Cope With Grief & Past Trauma
Hugh Jackman has turned to therapy to cope with the grief of losing his beloved father and past childhood trauma he is struggling to come to terms with, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said he sought out a therapist to confide in amid mounting career pressures and desires to make his mental health a top priority.
Jackman has accredited some of his longstanding pain to the heartbreak of his family being torn apart when he was just a child.
The Greatest Showman star was only eight when his parents divorced, and mom Grace left him as well as his brothers with their dad, Chris, in Australia.
She moved back to England, taking his sisters with her.
"Hugh never got over those abandonment issues," a source close to the X-Men alum shared. "He's carried that weight with him to this day, and it's finally worn him down to the point where he decided he needed professional help."
Jackman spoke about it publicly himself, revealing it left a lingering impact on him.
"I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye," he shared during an interview on Australia's 60 Minutes. "The next day there was a telegram from England. Mum was there. And then that was it. Dad used to pray every night that mum would come back."
Grace battled with what he later realized was "undiagnosed postnatal depression," allowing the two to reconcile years later — but only after he gained an understanding of her decision.
Jackman and his brothers were raised Down Under by their dad, whom the actor also considered his "best buddy," according to well-placed insiders. "He's not been able to fill that hole ever since."
- 'Really Complicated': 'X-Men' Icon Hugh Jackman Reacts To Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Director Bryan Singer
- Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Rumors Actor Is Gay
- 'Music Man' Nightmare! Hugh Jackman Latest Positive COVID-19 Cast Member, Forced To Put Broadway Comeback On Pause Amid Scott Rudin Abuse Allegations
Chris' death at 84 on September 5, 2021 — Australia's Father's Day — left Jackman devastated, but he is committed to honoring his beloved dad by living his life to the fullest.
"Hugh's father was there for him every step of the way," dished a source. "He was flailing and is still struggling to stay on track — but therapy's been a lifesaver for him!"