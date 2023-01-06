'Really Complicated': 'X-Men' Icon Hugh Jackman Reacts To Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Director Bryan Singer
Hugh Jackman revealed if the allegations against X-Men director Bryan Singer have tainted the way he views the legacy of the beloved franchise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jackman, one of the breakout stars, captivated audiences with his portrayal of Wolverine in four of the films directed by Singer over the years.
Singer has been accused by multiple men of sexual misconduct, some of which claimed to be minors. Singer has denied the misconduct allegations.
The embattled director has been sued multiple times since 1997, but all lawsuits have either been dropped or settled out of court.
When Jackman was asked how he felt about the misconduct claims, the actor explained that it's hard for him to discuss and elaborate.
"You know, that's a really, really complicated question," Jackman told The Guardian.
"There's a lot of things at stake there," added the Broadway star. "X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there's a lot to be proud of."
"There's certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked," he continued. "But I guess I don't know how to elegantly answer that."
In the end, "I look back with pride at what we've achieved," noted Jackman.
Jackman also briefly discussed claims about Singer's behind-the-scenes antics.
Halle Berry, who starred alongside Jackman and was directed by Singer in three films from the superhero franchise, previously said that "Bryan's not the easiest dude to work with."
- Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Rumors Actor Is Gay
- 'Music Man' Nightmare! Hugh Jackman Latest Positive COVID-19 Cast Member, Forced To Put Broadway Comeback On Pause Amid Scott Rudin Abuse Allegations
- Hugh Jackman's Dad Christopher Dead At 84, Passes Away On Australian Father's Day
An exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 also detailed an allegedly stressful work environment with Singer leading the way.
One executive involved with the film said that the cast and crew accommodated Singer "on the first movie, and therefore we can accommodate him on the second movie. And on and on. And it created a monster."
As for Jackson, he said during the new interview that "this was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me."
Jackman added, "There are some stories, you know … I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better."