Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit

The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM.

According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff office was dispatched to the location after a car pulled up beside the victim's vehicle — where she was seated in the passenger seat and her father was in the driver's — and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, directed at Perez. The California woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one shot in the head.

Investigators have labeled the attack a "targeted" killing. The victim's family has called on the help of the community as authorities have yet to make an arrest in the ongoing investigation.