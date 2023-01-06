Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit
A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death.
The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM.
According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff office was dispatched to the location after a car pulled up beside the victim's vehicle — where she was seated in the passenger seat and her father was in the driver's — and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, directed at Perez. The California woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one shot in the head.
Investigators have labeled the attack a "targeted" killing. The victim's family has called on the help of the community as authorities have yet to make an arrest in the ongoing investigation.
The victim's mother, Sandra Tolentino, spoke to local news about her daughter's murder and the future plans she had.
"She was 25. She was about to be a mother in five more months. She was so happy," Tolentino said. "She always cared for so many people. Her heart was literally on her sleeve every day."
The family has launched a pursuit to bring Perez's killer to justice.
"She should have never been taken from us that way," Tolentino continued. "She still had such a life ahead of her and it kills me that we won't be able to have that next chapter."
"Don't hold grudges and just love, love so hard because you just never know when will be the last time to say goodbye," the grieving mother added.
At this time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office has not released a description of the suspect(s).