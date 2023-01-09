Prince Harry Accuses ‘Villain’ Queen Camilla Of Leaking Information To Media, Labels Stepmom ‘Dangerous’

Prince Harry trashed his stepmother Queen Camilla during his sit down with Anderson Cooper labeling her a “villain” and accusing her of leaking information to the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During the interview, Harry, 38, was questioned about his father King Charles III’s relationship with Camilla. He said the stepmother “needed to rehabilitate her image” after she was blamed for being the “third person” in Diana and Charles’ marriage.