Ronald Reagan's Daughter Warns Prince Harry 'There Isn't Just One Truth' Before Bombshell Memoir Slamming Royal Family Hits Shelves

The former First Daughter revealed she eventually apologized to her father, who later passed away in 2004, while he was in the early stages of Alzheimer's and still had "lucid moments." She also drew parallels between her final years with the former President and the Duke of Sussex's relationship with King Charles III.

"I thought of that moment when I read that Prince Harry, in his new memoir, wrote about his father, King Charles, getting between his battling sons and saying, ‘Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery,'" she continued. '"Time is an unpredictable thing…I had the gift of time with my father, which allowed me to apologize, even though a disease hovered between us and clouded our communication. King Charles’s words reveal a man who is aware of his mortality and who would like his offspring to be aware of it as well."