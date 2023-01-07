King Charles III BANNED Prince Harry's Alleged 'Real Dad' From Meghan Markle Wedding: Sources
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blissfully planning their 2018 wedding, one person was prohibited from the guest list — Princess Diana's ex-lover, James Hewitt, the man long suspected of being Harry's biological dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The groom was allegedly told to ban Hewitt by his furious father, then Prince Charles, who scoffed at the idea of sending Di's former flame an invite. Harry — who recently addressed the longtime biological father rumors — reportedly wanted Hewitt there because he meant so much to his mom.
Diana was killed at age 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash. Hewitt also inspired Harry to join the army.
He was reportedly looking forward to attending the royal wedding and was "heartbroken that he didn't get invited," the source said.
"The prince doesn't want the other guests looking at Hewitt and then at Harry and whispering about how much they look alike," spilled the insider.
"The rumors that swirl behind Charles' back are hard enough to bare. But having to put up with the talk at the wedding would be just too humiliating for Charles," the source stated.
Harry recently addressed the longtime dad speculation in his upcoming book, Spare, which will hit shelves on Tuesday.
The estranged Duke of Sussex revealed that Charles often made "sadistic" jokes about it.
“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?" Harry wrote in an excerpt released by Page Six.
Claiming Charles would "laugh and laugh," Harry called it a "remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt."
Harry insisted the press kept the speculation going for its own amusement. "Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he insisted.
While Hewitt claimed he met Diana at a dinner party in 1985, which was one year after Harry's birth, the timeline has been disputed.
Royal author Nicholas Davies accused the redhead of being "seen inside Charles and Diana's Kensington Palace home on several occasions in 1983," adding that Diana herself was not certain who Harry's father was.