2 Arsonists Accidentally Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Down Immigration Center
Two men accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to burn down a building for immigration services in Bakersfield, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident went down on January 2. In a shocking video, the arsonists are seen pouring accelerant outside of the building and setting fire to the fluid before becoming engulfed in flames.
The moment was captured outside of Servicio de Inmigracion, which provides crucial resources that assist individuals through the immigration process.
In the video, two men dressed in black can be seen approaching Servicio de Inmigracion, with their faces cloaked with masks.
The men are pictured pouring fluid on the outside of the building and its parking lot. As one man pours the fluid, another is seen in a squatted position over a puddle and attempts to light the fluid on fire.
Then the plan backfired — quite literally.
In a split second, the man who was in a squatted position was engulfed in flames as the fluid ignited.
The man attempted to run away as his leg was wrapped in flames.
His pal can also be seen in a panicked frenzy and he attempted to flee the scene before falling twice, as he was also on fire.
The two sprinted from the parking lot on fire as they screamed loudly.
Luckily, the fire was able to be handled in a swift manner thanks to the response of the Kern County Fire Department.
"The footage is quite dramatic, and we hope that these individuals are identified quickly," said KCFD Captain Andrew Freeman.
The fire was fortunately contained to the building's garage, however, smoke damage occurred inside the building and caused property damage to the business.
The business has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the costs to replace a large industrial fan that was destroyed by the suspects' actions.
Additionally, an employee from Servicio de Inmigracion said that the unidentified men dropped their phones during the chaos, which were turned over to police as part of the ongoing investigation.