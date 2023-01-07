2 Arsonists Accidentally Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Down Immigration Center

Two men accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to burn down a building for immigration services in Bakersfield, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident went down on January 2. In a shocking video, the arsonists are seen pouring accelerant outside of the building and setting fire to the fluid before becoming engulfed in flames.

The moment was captured outside of Servicio de Inmigracion, which provides crucial resources that assist individuals through the immigration process.