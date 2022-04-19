Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence On Rumors Actor Is Gay

The actress pointed out that Hugh could get whoever he wanted and would know "he didn't have to hide in the closet anymore," she continued. "And he'd be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad's gay, but you know what I'm saying!"

"It's so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it's boring," the Australia-born star added.

The Wolverine actor, 53, has often celebrated his relationship with Deborra, calling it "destiny" for them to end up together after crossing paths nearly three decades ago.