‘Privately Seething’: Prince William ‘Taken Aback’ By Brother Harry’s Shocking Tell-All 'Spare', Reconciliation Not Being Considered
Prince William has become infuriated by the details that his brother Prince Harry shared in his tell-all book Spare — and RadarOnline.com has learned that a reconciliation between the two is off the table.
Sources revealed that William and the royals are “taken aback” by Harry’s decision to continue attacking them.
Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said, “William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done....[the royals] have been taken aback by the level of detail and just how far Harry has gone in all of this.”
She added, “'It really feels like a line has been crossed.”
Another source said William is “devastated” by Harry’s decision to air out their family’s dirty laundry once again. Sources said he cannot forgive Harry for revealing certain details in the book.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in one chapter, Harry wrote about a meeting with William about Meghan Markle. He said William was hostile and things escalated quickly.
Harry wrote, “[William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Harry said William told him not to tell Meghan about the altercation. He said he planned to keep it a secret, but his wife found marks on his back that the dog bowl had left behind.
Friends of Prince William called him a “sitting duck” because they said Prince Harry knows his brother won’t comment on the allegations. William and the palace have yet to respond to Harry’s claims.
Harry was paid $20 million to write Spare and has been on a full press blitz to promote the book which comes out this week. Sources said his publisher had to sell 1.7 million copies for it to recoup the millions paid to Harry.