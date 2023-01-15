Camilla Made Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare' By 'GLOATING' Newfound Power After Finding Out Charles Secured The Crown

Insiders said that one source of contention stemmed from Camilla having Kate's common-born parents using the servants' entrance when they visited Kensington Palace.

But that's not all: Camilla was also allegedly forcing Kate to curtsy when they met, sources claimed, noting it's a sign of inferior social rank in the royal family hierarchy.

"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider dished, claiming she thought it was "fitting and proper the Middletons use the servants entrance like the rest of the merchants."