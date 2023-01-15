Camilla Made Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare' By 'GLOATING' Newfound Power After Finding Out Charles Secured The Crown
Queen Camilla made Kate Middleton's life a "nightmare" after finding out that Charles secured the crown, royal sources spilled prior to him becoming monarch.
RadarOnline.com has learned about Camilla's protocol at the palace in the years before Queen Elizabeth's death, which caused massive tension between herself and Prince William's longtime love.
Insiders said that one source of contention stemmed from Camilla having Kate's common-born parents using the servants' entrance when they visited Kensington Palace.
But that's not all: Camilla was also allegedly forcing Kate to curtsy when they met, sources claimed, noting it's a sign of inferior social rank in the royal family hierarchy.
"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider dished, claiming she thought it was "fitting and proper the Middletons use the servants entrance like the rest of the merchants."
Furthermore, Camilla also wanted her own children, Laura and Tom, to get knighthoods or other honors "as befits the offspring of Britain's queen," the source alleged.
William and Kate were pushing back, insiders claimed, but they felt as though they had "little chance of success," adding, "For the moment, Charles and Camilla hold all the cards."
Since then, even more animosity has been brewing between the royals and Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, upon the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, following the debut of his explosive Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
It's unknown whether or not Harry will attend Charles' upcoming coronation to be held on May 6.
Buckingham Palace representatives said the ceremony will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."
Soon after he took over, King Charles III introduced his "darling" wife, Camilla, as Queen Consort. He then officially gave William and Kate the new title of Prince and Princess of Wales, leaving behind their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles.
Charles also mentioned his estranged son, Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, during the speech, but failed to give them a new title.