Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.
“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.
Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 12. The pair married just weeks after the embattled star finalized his divorce from the mother of his children.
The news catapulted the relatively unknown Bianca into global headlines. Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal more about the 27-year-old.
A now-unpublished article on the website Hypebeast listed Censori as one of the “minds behind Yeezy Home”, West’s off-shoot architectural firm tasked with building social housing projects.
She attended the elite Carey Baptist Grammar School at Kew in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne in Australia. According to Censori’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the elite school in 2012 before studying a Bachelor and Master of Architecture at the prestigious University of Melbourne.
At the same time, she launched a side venture called Nylons Jewelry, which she continued to oversee while she studied.
In an interview for iD in 2016, West’s new bride discussed the difficulty in balancing a burgeoning label and full-time study.
“I try to keep my studies and Nylons fairly separate. I’m always thinking of both and am always inspired by both, but I separate them so they can grow separately,” she said. “I do things for Nylons every day, little things whether it be organizing something or going and getting photos taken so it can grow while I’m still studying."
“With designs, as soon as I get an idea, I try to get it made so even if it sits there for a couple of months, I can release it without being constantly under the pump.”
One friend of the new Mrs. West told Australian newspaper The Herald Sun she was a “quiet, normal girl”.
“Everyone’s freaking out,” the source said. “She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognize her (in recent pictures).”
Censori relocated to Los Angeles about two years ago where she signed on as an architectural designer for West’s brand, before taking on her current role.
It is understood she now splits her time between Melbourne and Los Angeles.