Kanye West Marries Yeezy Employee Bianca Censori In Secret Ceremony Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly married a Yeezy employee named Bianca Censori just weeks after the embattled rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kanye, 45, reportedly married Bianca Censori in an intimate and secret wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
According to Page Six, Censori works as an architectural designer for Ye’s Yeezy fashion brand and, although the new couple exchanged wedding rings, the pair reportedly have not yet filed a marriage certificate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Censori was the mystery blonde woman the Donda rapper was spotted dining with at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Monday.
Censori is also the same woman believed to be by Kanye’s side when he was spotted in public for the first time last week after not being seen for the better part of a month.
Ye and Censori’s sudden nuptials also came less than two months after the College Dropout hip hop artist officially finalized his divorce from Kim after seven years of marriage.
During a recent podcast, Kim revealed she was “holding on by a thread” as she worked to shield her and Kanye’s four children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – from the former couple’s contentious co-parenting drama.
"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," she told the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December.
"I'm holding on by a thread,” she continued. “I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can.”
Ye’s reported marriage to Censori also comes shortly after the rapper-turned-fashion designer was essentially canceled for a long series of anti-Semitic remarks that resulted in him losing a whopping $2 billion in only one day.
“I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” he wrote on Instagram after being welcomed back to the social media platform in October.
"This is love speech. I still love you,” he continued. “God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”