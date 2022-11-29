Kanye West STORMS OUT Of Podcast Interview After Being Challenged On Anti-Semitic Claims
Kanye West stormed out of an interview this week after the interviewer challenged the embattled rapper on his controversial and widely-condemned anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident took place on Monday as Kanye – alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos – appeared for an interview on Tim Pool’s podcast, Timcast.
Although Pool reportedly invited Kanye onto the podcast to discuss the 45-year-old rapper’s dinner with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, the interview quickly took a turn for the worse after Kanye started repeating his claims the Jewish community secretly controls the world.
“I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” Pool told Kanye after the rapper’s latest rant on the podcast in which Ye claimed institutions like banks and media companies run by Jewish people were “targeting” him.
“Who is ‘they,’ though?” Kanye responded, to which Pool answered: “The corporate press.”
But Pool’s answer was seemingly not enough for Kanye, because when Pool refused to associate “they” with the Jewish community, Kanye quickly rose from his seat and stormed out of the studio less than 20 minutes into the scheduled two-hour discussion.
Fuentes and Yiannopoulos followed suit shortly thereafter, and the trio were reportedly seen leaving the studio together in the same car.
According to TMZ, Kanye also told one Timcast producer that he wasn’t angry with Pool but he was upset his issues were getting cut off by the podcast host.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye’s appearance on Pool’s podcast Monday came nearly one week after the embattled Donda rapper, Fuentes and Yiannopoulos attended a dinner with ex-President Trump in Palm Beach, Florida last week.
Trump has since come under fire for the dinner, particularly because Fuentes – an infamous and self-proclaimed white nationalist – was in attendance.
Monday was also not the first time in recent weeks Kanye decided to storm out of an interview rather than stay to discuss his “issues” and beliefs regarding the Jewish community.
In late October, Kanye stormed out of two separate interviews after the hosts challenged the rapper-turned-fashion designer’s beliefs – Chris Cuomo on his NewsNation show CUOMO and then Piers Morgan a few days later on Morgan’s TalkTV program Piers Morgan Uncensored.