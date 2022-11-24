Kanye West Spotted With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Shortly After Announcing 2024 Presidential Bid

Embattled rapper Kanye West was spotted alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes this week just moments before the pair met with ex-President Donald Trump to discuss their respective runs for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development comes as Kanye, 45, continues to suffer the fallout and backlash from his anti-Semitic rants and interviews that saw the Donda rapper and fashion designer lose billions of dollars in lucrative contracts with brands like Adidas and Balenciaga.