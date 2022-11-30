Kim Kardashian Scores 10 Homes & Her Airline Miles In Divorce From Kanye West, Disgraced Mogul Keeps 9 Homes & Music Catalog
Kim Kardashian walked away from her divorce from Kanye West with a massive real estate portfolio intact, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce settlement signed by Kim and Kanye. Per the deal, Kim not only walked away with $200k per month in child support but with a sizeable amount of real estate.
Kim keeps 5 homes in Hidden Hills including the home Kanye bought across the street from the main home following their divorce. The reality star also owns property in Riverside, California, 3 homes in Idaho, a massive compound in Malibu and various other properties.
Kim keeps all her furniture, artwork and personal property. She will hold onto her clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry.
Per the deal, Kim was awarded her bank accounts, and interest in her companies including her fragrances and KKW Beauty. She will keep 444 shares of Tri Alpha Energy, along with her interest in SKIMS.
Further, she keeps all wedding gifts that were given to her solely and her airline miles in her name.
Kanye walked away with multiple properties in Calabasas, a home in Malibu, 318 acres of land in Stokes Canyon, Calabasas, a home in Thousand Oaks, a property in Hidden Hills, his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, and additional properties in Wyoming.
Kanye also owns properties in Chicago and another in Belgium. He will keep all his intellectual property including his copyrights. The deal said Kanye walks away with all cars in his possession, all money in his bank accounts and his interest in all of his businesses.
Further, he will keep his interest in the Big3 Basketball league and the airline miles in his name.
Kanye and Kim agreed to pay their own debts. They will share joint legal custody of the kids with them allowing free access to both parents. The Hulu star waived her right to spousal support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim has been attempting to settle the divorce for over a year. She accused her ex-husband of dragging his feet but things turned around in the past couple of months.