Taking A Stand: Kanye West COVERS UP Balenciaga Logo As Kim Kardashian Sticks By Brand After Teddy Bear Controversy
Talk about making a statement. Kanye West put his words into action when he stepped out in his beloved Balenciaga boots, covering up the logo in wake of the fashion brand's controversial ad campaigns involving kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Grammy winner-turned-two-time presidential hopeful was spotted stomping around Los Angeles on Sunday in a US flag-inspired puffer jacket and the designer rainboots with an at-home alteration.
In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, instead of Balenciaga spelled out on the side, the Donda rapper covered up the logo with black tape and a message reading, "Ye24," a nod to his announcement of his run for president.
Ye, 45, spoke out against the controversial brand on Friday, days before his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, announced she was "re-evaluating" her role as the face of Balenciaga in light of the backlash.
The high-fashion brand came under fire for a number of campaign ads, with one showing children holding bondage-inspired teddy bears.
"This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation," Ye stated.
"All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence you in any way, because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world,” he added. “They’re not serving God."
The Yeezy founder was dropped by Balenciaga — and a slew of other brands — last month over his antisemitic remarks about the Jewish community.
Like her ex, Kim also addressed the controversy — but refused to disassociate from the controversial fashion label.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she tweeted over the weekend.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," Kim continued, adding she's expecting Balenciaga to make changes.
"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children," she added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Balenciaga took responsibility for the ads, revealing it opened an internal and external investigation into the scandal — but the damage has been done.
Shoppers and celebrities have vowed to boycott the brand and any retail giant that doesn't stop selling Balenciaga merchandise.