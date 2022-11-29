Kanye West Reveals $50 Million Tax Debt To IRS, Accuses Government Of Freezing His Accounts
Kanye West said the Internal Revenue Service froze four of his bank accounts over a $50 million tax debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the disgraced mogul dropped the bombshell during his interview on Tim Pool’s podcast. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West stormed out of the sit-down after Pool started questioning him about his antisemitic remarks over the past couple of weeks.
West was accompanied by white nationalist Nick Fuentes and right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos. Both are assisting Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband after he announced he’ll be running for President in 2024.
Prior to walking out of the podcast, West discussed his claim about the government seizing his bank accounts. He said that his “finance people” told him he will “have to pay a lot of taxes” if he plans to move forward with his second run.
“I’m talking about literally finding out that they were trying to put me in prison this morning,” West said. “But I found out — okay, so they froze, they put a $75 million hold on four of my accounts.”
“And then they said, ‘You owe a lot of taxes.’ Took me like six hours to find out how much ‘a lot’ was,” West added.
“Well, it was around $50 million,” he added. Further, he said the he asked his business associates whether he was evading taxes.
“So now I’m having — I get to actually learn how to run a company. I get to learn how to, you know, to count, really,” the musician said. “It’s like I didn’t even know where to put the money.”
West blaming of the IRS comes days after he blamed Adidas for the money being frozen. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, he told a cameraman, “The reason why I’m announcing that I’m running for President is I want the FCC to look at my money. If the FCC was looking at my money, there would be a possibility that Adidas wouldn’t have went into JP Morgan Chase and froze my account … and put a $75 million hold on four different accounts.”
“I went from being a multi-billionaire to not being able to use my Apple Pay four nights ago,” he said. The IRS has yet to respond to the allegations.