Bill Gates DODGES Questions About Jeffrey Epstein Meetings During Online Q&A Session
Bill Gates ignored questions about his time and meetings with Jeffrey Epstein while taking part in a popular online Q&A session this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder signed on to the social media platform Reddit on Wednesday to engage in an “ask me anything” discussion where users could ask Gates anything and receive an answer.
But while the 67-year-old American business magnate happily answered questions about his favorite bands, television shows and his dedication to fighting climate change, Gates became completely silent when asked about his business relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.
“Why did you continue associating with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted of being a pedo?” asked one Reddit user. “And against your then-wife’s advice and wishes?”
“Why did you funnel donations through Epstein as opposed to publicly donating via your well-known ‘philanthropic’ foundation?” the user added after posting a link with the headline: “Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Melinda Says His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Hurt Marriage.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Reddit user was referring to the revelation Gates continued meeting with Epstein even after the late billionaire admitted to procuring a child for prostitution.
- Melinda Gates' Rumored New Boyfriend Jon Du Pre ABUSED His Miss Utah Ex-Wife While She Was Pregnant
- Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Melinda Dating Ex-Fox News Reporter One Year After Settling $130 Billion Divorce
- 'Unbelievably Painful': Melinda Gates Admits She Cried Prior To Getting On Video Call With Ex-Husband Bill Gates During Divorce
Melinda French Gates, who divorced the Microsoft co-founder in August 2021, indicated that Gates’ business relationship with Epstein was one of the factors that led to the former couple’s split.
“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no,” she told CBS This Morning host Gayle King after the divorce. “I made that clear to him.”
Gates himself admitted to having “several dinners” with Epstein in the early 2010s in an effort to raise money for the Gates Foundation. He also expressed his regret for continuing to meet with Epstein and called the meetings a “mistake” and an “error in judgment.”
“Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply,” he told CBS. “It was a substantial error in judgment.”
“At the time, I didn’t realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility. You’re almost saying, ‘I forgive that type of behavior,’ or something,” Gates told another outlet. “So clearly the way it’s seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Epstein ultimately hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.