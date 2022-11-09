Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Melinda Dating Ex-Fox News Reporter One Year After Settling $130 Billion Divorce
Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda is getting back in the dating scene only a year after ending her 27-year marriage to the tech mogul, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation reveal Melinda and ex-reporter Jon Du Pre have been together for a few months. Du Pre worked as a correspondent for Fox News back in the late ‘90s and ‘00s.
Currently, he works as a Strategic Communications Specialist and touts his 35 years of experience in the industry. Melinda and her new boyfriend were seen hanging out at an NBA game back in April. Recently, the duo was seen in Newport Beach with family.
The relationship comes only weeks after Bill and Melinda reached a divorce settlement. The exes had their divorce finalized in August 2021.
The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. During the split, there were allegations that Bill had been unfaithful to Melinda. A New York Times report claimed the mogul “pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”
In addition, he admitted to having an affair with a Microsoft employee over 20 years ago. The couple share children Jennifer, 25, Phoebe, 18, and Rory, 22.
Sources said a main point of contention in the divorce was their children’s inheritance. Bill previously said he only wanted to leave the kids $10 million each. “I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favor to them. Some people disagree with this but Melinda and I feel good about it," Bill reportedly said.
Sources said Melinda fought during negotiations to secure her children a large cut of their father’s estate when he passes.
“I think it’s really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days,” Melinda told CBS Mornings about the split. “I mean, [I had] days where I’m literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’ And days I certainly was angry. That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff.”
The couple released a joint statement in May 2021 announcing their split.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”
“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the message read.