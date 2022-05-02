Bill Gates Reveals Ex-Wife Melinda Got Family Dog In $130 Billion Divorce, Refuses To Answer Cheating Questions

In a bizarre interview, Gates told The Sunday Times he's still friends with his ex.

"In an interview she chose not to use that word, but I'll use it. We have a, you know, super important, complex, close relationship where we've chosen to work together. And I'm very happy that we get to work together," he told the outlet. "I'm also grieving the same way she is. Yes. You know, we grew up together. When I got married, yeah, Microsoft was a big deal."