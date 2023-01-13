Lisa Marie Presley Was Working On Tell-All About Elvis & Michael Jackson Prior To Shocking Death
Lisa Marie Presley was working on a bombshell book that was set to expose details about her father Elvis and ex-husband Michael Jackson in the months before her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Presley signed the book deal with Gallery Books in 2019. The deal was worth a reported $3-$4 million with Lisa receiving at least a $1 million advance.
Sources told Page Six the book was set to reveal “shocking” details about her life. A source promised the tell-all would provide “shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.”
Presley and Jackson were married from 1994 to 1996.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the book was a point of contention in Presley’s child support war with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Last year, he took her back to court demanding he is paid monthly support. He claimed Presley was rolling in cash after signing the book deal along with money from the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.
In addition, his lawyer wrote, “Presley has significant income for purposes of a child support calculation, due to continuing and recurring distributions Presley receives from her trust(s) and from the significant assets including her family business. Presley’s father was Elvis Presley, a world-famous entertainer and one of the most successful people in show business history. Presley is Elvis’ sole heir and as such is an owner of Graceland and interests in Elvis’ recordings, songs, merchandise rights, and life story rights."
Lockwood and Presley were headed to trial last year but worked out a settlement weeks before they were set to face off. Elvis’ only child agreed to pay $6k a month in support to Lockwood for their 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.
In court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Presley’s financial situation had improved in the past couple of years but she still had a ton of debt. In a debt sheet, Presley admitted she owed $280k to her assistant writer on the memoir, $1.17 million owed on a loan to Barclay’s Bank UK, $40k on the Maserati she leased, $700k owed to New York for back taxes, $568k to the IRS for 2021, $399,012 to the California Franchise Tax Board for 2017 and 2018 and another $159k for 2021.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Thursday, Presley died after suffering from a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.